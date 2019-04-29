Share:

Wasiullah son of late Azaad Khan belongs to Peshawar, who maintains his living through wielding at a shop, is currently suffering from an eye disease. Wasiullah tried to cure the disease at home, which caused further damage and led to his blindness Doctors suggested treatment, which needs three lakh. He wants to continue the job.

Wasiullah’s mother seeks for help, as she cannot afford the treatment. Wasiullah has no cell phone so one of his neighbors has provided his cell phone number through which you can offer your help, the phone number is+92-304-5 100742 All the benevolent charitable people are hereby requested to help him.