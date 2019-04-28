Share:

ISLAMABAD-Skipper Attiq Shaikh helped Ritz Carlton A rout Lagoona Beach A by 4 wickets to win the 8th Inter Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament, which concluded at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Saturday night.

The grand finale was held between Ritz Carlton A and Lagoona Beach A. Batting first, Lagoona A piled up a total of 61-3 in 6 overs. Ritz Carlton A couldn’t reply well but later, when needed 6 runs on the final 3 balls, skipper Attiq Shaikh smashed a massive six out of the park, which sent wild celebrations among the home fans, as Ritz Carlton A achieved the target in 5.4 overs losing 2 wickets. Attiq was named player of the final.

The tournament managed to collect the charity of $10,000, which was donated to the organization ‘Early Intervention for Children’s’, which has been working for the betterment of the life of the children, who are striving from autism disease. Attiq said: “We are really happy to collect this much amount from all the participants, which will be helpful to strengthen the cause of charity and making the lives better.”

Earlier, last evening of the tournament started with full zeal and zest as food stalls and energetic crowd was there to support of Ritz-Carlton A and Lagoona Beach A in first qualifier, in which Lagoona Beach A made 41-5 and defeated Ritz Carlton A, who were bundled out for 20 in 5.1 overs. Iftikhar was named player of the match.

Following with the first eliminator, Diplomat piled up a total of 61-2 and defeated At Reef Resort 44 all out in 5.2 overs. Raja was named man of the match. In eliminator 2 of the evening, Ritz Carlton A beat Diplomat by 5 wickets.

Diplomat made 36-2 while Carlton A reached home losing one wicket in 3.1 overs. Farrukh Farooq was man of the match.