BAKU - Valtteri Bottas held off Lewis Hamilton before cruising to victory in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday to continue Mercedes’ dominance of the title race. That was the fourth straight one-two finish for Mercedes, the best start to a season by a two-car team in Formula One history.

“It obviously means a lot. It’s incredible as a team the kind of level we are performing at now,” Bottas said. “It’s only my fifth win so of course it feels great.” Bottas was challenged by teammate Lewis Hamilton at the start but held on to the lead after they battled through the opening two corners.

Bottas took over the championship lead by a single point from Hamilton, who took second place behind the Finn. It was Bottas’ second victory in four races this year after a winless 2018. It came a year after the Finn was agonizingly close to victory in Azerbaijan before a puncture forced him to retire from the lead and handed the win to Hamilton. “He made no mistakes and he truly deserved the win,” Hamilton said of his teammate Sunday. “It was lost in qualifying.”

