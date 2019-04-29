Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a consultative session organised by an NGO urged the government to take all stakeholders on board before passing any legislation on the new local government system.

They were of the view that functionaries of the existing system should be allowed to complete their tenure.

One activist said PTI government came into power with the vote of young people but there is no reserved seat for youth in ‘Punjab Local Government Bill 2019’.

“It means there is no place for young people in politics at local level. Local government is a primary institution for youth to prepare themselves leadership role in different fields including politics, she said.

An expert on LG system Sajid Ali said political parties, media and CSOs are key stakeholders and government should take on board all key stakeholders.

Punjab University Professor Amjad Magsi said that Sargodha Division was not considered as Metropolitan Corporation in new Local Government bill. “It is quite upsetting. I consider it as an open discrimination’, he said.

“33 percent women quota was also abolished in new Bill and it will decrease the women’s political participation in near future,’ commented Bushra Khaliq.

Journalist Salman Abid said ‘LG is a matter of political discourse. The word ‘Local Government’ is used in the Constitution of Pakistan of 1973, and the essence of this word is missing in these new laws”.

Punjab is moving towards centralization not decentralization through these newly introduced laws on Local Government,” said Muhammad Tehseen.