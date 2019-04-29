Share:

ISLAMABAD - The production of cars and jeeps witnessed 1.28 percent increase during the first eight months of the fiscal year 2018-19 against the output of the same period of last fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

As many as 156,720 jeeps and cars were manufactured during July-February (2018-19) against the production of 154.732 units during July- February (2017-18), showing growth of 1.28 percent.

However, the production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) witnessed decrease of 12.78 percent in production during the period under review by going down from 19,907 units last year to 17,363 LCVs during 2018-19.

The production of motorcycles during the period under review also decreased by 10.01 percent by declining from the output of 1,857,210 units last year to 1,671,346 units during 2018-19.

The production of trucks also decreased from 6,081 units last year to 4,679 units, showing decline of 23.06 percent while the production of tractors decreased by 30.05 percent, from 4,5576 units to 31,879 units. The production of buses during the period under review however witnessed positive growth of 23.61 percent by going up from the output of 487 units to 602 units.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the production of jeeps and cars decreased by 1.98 percent during the month of February 2019 against the output of February 2018. Pakistan manufactured 18,206 jeeps and cars during February 2019 against the production of 18,573 units during February 2018, the PBS data revealed. The production of motorcycles decreased by 14.80 percent from the output of 217,838 units to 185,588 units while the production LCVs also decreased by 22.36 percent, from 2,321 units to 1,802 units.