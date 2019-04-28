Share:

ISLAMABAD-Routine traffic congestion, encroachments and dilapidated roads are not only reducing the beauty of the metropolitan but have also laid bare the fact that the existing transportation network could not withstand the pressure of ever-growing road users.

A serious effort, especially by CDA and police, has become a must today than ever – the former being entrusted to repair roads or put in new ones and the latter to ensure smooth traffic flow.

There has been a phenomenal increase in the number of vehicles on the roads, which in turn has led to increase in traffic problems. Traffic jams have become daily sights on major arteries including Islamabad Express Way, G.T. Road, Kashmir Highway, IJP Principal Road as well as downtown city. Patients, school kids, office goers, women and all others, who venture out in the morning, have to brace themselves for long and un-easy traffic jams. It has become so common that those tasked to take of such occurrences hardly show up on the scene. It is now widely held belief that if traffic is choked up, it opens up itself.

In addition, the area for parking vehicles is constantly shrinking under pressure from the rising number of cars and bikes. Parking in the city is one of the bigger traffic problems, especially around commercial areas including Blue Area, Jinnah Super, Super Market and various other city centres.

When contacted to know about the traffic challenges in the city and the way forward to resolve them, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed complained about non-cooperative attitude of Capital Development Authority (CDA). He said that there were 3 tiers of road furniture but the middle tier (CDA) did not cooperate with the police. “As many as 9,000 (numerous) letters have been written to the CDA but no positive response has been shown by them,” he added.

He said that cooperation of CDA is required for marking zebra crossing; placing sign boards; giving diversion through U-turns or fish bellies and improving road infrastructure. To a question about any road survey conducted by the ITP, he said that this force came into being in 2005 when the traffic flow was 200,000 vehicles but now the traffic flow has increased to 12,00,000 vehicles or bikes per day on various roads of the city.

He said that there are 631 personnel in ITP at present and an additional strength of 3,000 policemen is required to run the traffic related affairs effectively. The SSP (Traffic) said that there were limited sectors in Islamabad few years back but now the number of vehicles has increased along with expanding sectors.

When contacted, a senior official of CDA admitted that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had proposed for zebra crossings and diversion points; installing sign boards and removing misleading sign boards from various roads. Though force has suggested improving road infrastructure at various places but limited budget is hurdle to implement all of its recommendations.

About complaining attitude of the SSP (Traffic), he said that officials from both sides remain in contact and matters are resolved after mutual discussion.

Neglecting the cooperation and complaining on few matters is unjustified, he maintained.

He said that parking lots under illegal occupation have been vacated in various areas and the CDA has removed hundreds of encroachments including footpaths and parking lots in E, G and F sectors. Action is still underway, he added.