ISLAMABAD - The exports of cement from the country witnessed an increase of 32.81 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year against the export of the corresponding period of last year. The cement export from the country were recorded at $ 221,258 million during July-March (2018-19) against the export of $166,597 million during July-March (2017-18), showing positive growth of 32.81 percent , according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the export of the cement also witnessed an increase of 55.44 percent by ongoing up from 5,188,661 metric ton to 3,338,065 metric ton, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on-year-on-year basis, the cement export witnessed decrease of 8.83 percent during the month of March 2019 when compared to the same month of last year. The cement exports from the country during March 2019 were recorded at $ 15.392 million against the export of $ 16.882 million in March 2018. On the other hand, on month-on-month basis, the cement export witnessed negative growth of 1.29 percent when compared to the export of $ 21.519 million in February 2019.