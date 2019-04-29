Share:

LAHORE - The ceremony of turban tie of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took place at Barthi which was attended by eminent leaders of Baloch tribes. Respectable members and seniors of Buzdar tribe were also present at this ceremony after which he was nominated as their leader.

Ceremony was also attended by famous members of tribes from Sindh, Balochistan and Koh-e-Suleman. Mir Badshah Qaisarani from Qaisarani tribe, Iltaf Khan Jaffar from Jaffar tribe, Mir Abbas Khan Rand from Rand tribe, heads and renowned members of other Baloch tribes and thousands of locals attended.

Traditional Balochi dishes Chattri and Tareet were served to the guests. Provincial Minister Auqaf Syed-ul-Hassan Shah prayed for CM. Renowned religious Scholar Syed Rafique Shah gave him traditional turban.

The tradition of AAS ROTI for (late) Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan father of CM was arranged and Fateha was offered to bless the departed soul and to seek forgiveness for him.

Maulana Shafiq-ur-Rehman narrated prayer for him. Health Minister of Balochistan Mir Naseebullah Khan Murree, Federal Minister Zartaj Gul, Members National Assembly Khawaja Sheraz, Khawaja Hamid Tunusvi and highly regarded members of that area attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, according to an official handout, it was a great day of celebration after Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was elected as the leader of Buzdar tribe.

The Turban tying ceremony was attended by thousands of tribal people. People were so passionate that they came on motorbikes, cycles, cars and even on foot while crossing the dry mountain of Koh-i-Suleman.

It further stated that there was an environment of festivity everywhere in Sardar Qilaaat Barthi as the people started arriving at the venue since morning. Soft and thin Roti was baked on 5 foot long Tawa as a tradition of Balochis. Another traditional dish Tareet and Chattri were also cooked.

According to Balochi tradition people themselves slaughter the animal and ready food for their guests. Sardar Usman Buzdar was worn hundreds of Turbans during this ceremony.

As per tradition, the cloth gathered through these Turbans was divided among poor and deserving people. Father of CM was elected as a leader of Buzdar tribe in 1983.