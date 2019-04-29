Share:

ISLAMABAD - The meeting of Central Selection Board meeting will be started today (Monday) for reviewing the promotion cases of over three hundred officers of different occupational groups of grade-19 and grade-20 to next grades.

The federal government has constituted 11-member board headed by Federal Public Service Commission chairman for two-day meeting.

According to the board’s notification, Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet Division, chief secretaries of all provinces, Senator Shibli Faraz, Syed Fakhar Imam, MNA, Captain (R) Akbar Hussain Durrani, PAS/BS-22 Balochistan, Zahid Saeed, PAS/BS-22 Punjab, Mian Asad Hayaud Din PAS/BS-22 KPK, Rabia Javeri Agha, PAS/BS-22 Sindh and Muhammad Hashim Populzai, SG/BS-22 will be members of the board.

The seven officers including Secretary Interior Division, all serving BBS-22 IGPs of provinces, Bashir Ahmed and Allah Dino Khawaja will attend the board meeting as co-opted members for promotion of Police Service of Pakistan officers only.

According to the sources, Establishment Division has finalised the lists of officers of different services groups of grade-19 and grade-20 after their security. The Establishment Division also got the clearance of the officers from National Accountability Bureau and other security institutions. They said the Establishment Division had also sent a performa to officers and ministries/divisions with the directions to provide the division with the details of their assets.

The meeting will review the performance, ACRs and their security reports of more than 300 hundred officers of different services groups in the meeting and recommend the promotions of these officers to next grades. The board will send its recommendations to the prime minister for getting his formal approval for issuing the promotion notifications of officers.

The PM had approved the promotion cases of more two hundred officers on the recommendation of the last CSB meeting in December 2018.

According to services rules, the meeting of CSB should be held after every six months but the previous government only conducted three CSB meetings in its five-year tenure. The last PML-N government had violated merit and only promoted its blue-eyed officers to next grades. The incumbent government has successfully conducted two high powered selection board meetings and one CSB meeting in last eight months.

The PM had cleared in his first speech that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will introduce reforms in bureaucracy and sort out promotion issues of bureaucrats.