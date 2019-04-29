Share:

FAISALABAD : Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar has directed the Buildings Department to complete the shelter home project at General Bus Stand by June this year. He visited the project site on Sunday and checked the quality of material being used in construction of the shelter home. The building is being built on 4-kanal and 3-marla land to accommodate over 500 people including passengers and homeless people. He said that separate apartments should be made for males and females in the shelter home. He said that another shelter home would be set up in Allied Hospital so that attendants of the patients could spend night there.