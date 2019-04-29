- 7:41 PM | April 29, 2019 FTA to bring dramatic increase in Pak-China trade: Cheng
- 6:22 PM | April 29, 2019 Indiscriminate accountability is need of the hour: President Alvi
- 5:45 PM | April 29, 2019 PNCA holds condolence reference for late Ustad Shaukat Manzoor
- 5:34 PM | April 29, 2019 Al-Maktoom clinches Inter-School Blind Cricket Tournament
- 4:46 PM | April 29, 2019 HEC announces 1000 scholarships for Sri Lankan students
- 4:41 PM | April 29, 2019 Will respond with full force to any Indian aggression: DG ISPR
- 3:43 PM | April 29, 2019 Unveiling the covered face of society
- 3:39 PM | April 29, 2019 Over 300 officials die of exhaustion during elections in Indonesia
- 3:33 PM | April 29, 2019 PCB permits Shoaib Malik to return home
- 3:28 PM | April 29, 2019 Overseas Ministry launches ‘Call Sarzameen App’ to instantly resolve expats’ grievances
- 3:22 PM | April 29, 2019 Punjab govt holds test run of Orange Line Train in Lahore
- 3:22 PM | April 29, 2019 PM Imran concludes his four-day official visit to China
- 2:25 PM | April 29, 2019 IMF team reaches Pakistan to hold talks on bailout package
- 2:10 PM | April 29, 2019 Legislation is on cards for protection of children: Qaiser
- 1:54 PM | April 29, 2019 Met office issues alert of expected heatwave in Karachi
- 1:51 PM | April 29, 2019 HGOs asked to keep 5% Hajj package at par with govt scheme
- 1:33 PM | April 29, 2019 Hamza Shahbaz appears before AC in NAB references
- 1:23 PM | April 29, 2019 Interior Minister lauds performance of Islamabad police
- 1:18 PM | April 29, 2019 MoUs signed with different countries to recover looted national wealth: Shahzad
- 12:48 PM | April 29, 2019 Pakistan, US discuss Afghan reconciliation process
