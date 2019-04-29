Share:

LAHORE (PR) Excellence Delivered (ExD) and RapidCompute have collaborated to provide SAP Business One solutions to Pakistan’s business market. Through this partnership, both organizations will be combining their expertise and providing customers the best they have to offer- ExD’s expertise and operational excellence in implementing SAP solutions and RapidCompute’s cutting edge cloud platform. ExD, Pakistan’s leading IT services provider, offers quality solutions to customers through technology, outsourcing of non-core operations and optimization of business processes. On the other hand, RapidCompute is Pakistan’s leading local cloud services provider. Ali Raza – Commercial Head at RapidCompute, and Ijlal Naqvi – Head of Sales at ExD, were present at the signing ceremony along with their respective teams. Ijlal Naqvi, marking the occasion, said, “ With ExD and RapidCompute joining hands, Pakistani SMBs can now continue to focus on their core operations utilizing SAP hosted on a state-of-the-art cloud platform, eliminating the need for high capital expenditure upfront. This one window solution for Pakistani companies strives to enable growing business the bandwidth to focus on attaining higher levels of excellence in their core areas of operation.”