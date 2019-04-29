Share:

Foreign Office has termed as misleading the media reports about a US Federal Registry notification on introduction of new rules on consular matters.

In statement, the Foreign Office said there are ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the United States on consular matters including repatriation issues.

It said both countries are working bilaterally on these issues consistent with their respective laws and have made considerable progress.

The statement said we understand that the US government would continue the normal consular operations at their Embassy in Islamabad and the ongoing discussions would not affect issuance of visas to routine Pakistani applicants.