ISLAMABAD : All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani has reiterated the call for complete election boycott and shutdown on Monday (today) in Kulgam district of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK). Syed Ali Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar said: “By observing a boycott we can peacefully and meaningfully once again highlight the Kashmir dispute at international level that the people of Kashmir want settlement of the long pending dispute,” KMS reported. He said that participation in any election sponsored by India amounts to treason and betrayal with martyrs blood and disgrace for sacrifices rendered by the people of Held Kashmir.