ISLAMABAD - The government is likely to reduce GIDC rates for various gas customers in the proposed GIDC amendment act 2019, as the outstanding GIDC amount stands at Rs 452 billion.

The government is considering reduction of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) for all the consumers subject to payment of settlement amounts under the agreement and withdrawal of court cases, said official documents available with The Nation.

As par the documents against the total accrued amount of Rs 741 billion during the period from January 2012 to February 2019 on account of GIDC, only Rs 289 billion were collected from industry, captive power plants, IPPs, KESC/Gencos, CNG and fertilizer sectors. An amount of Rs 452 billion of GIDC is still outstanding against different customers, said the documents.

The documents further stated that Rs 382.57 billion was outstanding against various customers on account of GIDC due to different litigation cases.

To streamline the imposition and collection of GIDC, the government is considering the GIDC Amendment Act 2019. The salient feature of the proposed GIDC amendment act 2019 include out of court settlement for litigant 50 percent waiver of arrears amount which are held up due to protracted litigation. Waiver of interest rate for all consumers till enactment of legislation is another proposed clause of the GIDC amendment act 2019.

Signing of settlement agreement by the consumer with respective gas company within 90 days of enactment of the Act is also proposed in the GIDC amendment act.

The GIDC amendment act further proposes to give the option to consumers for non-cash settlement of GIDC arrears against GST claim subsidy claims and DLTL claims with FBR after signing of settlement agreement with respective gas company.

It has also been proposed that payment can be made in two installments, 1st within 30 days of signing of settlement of agreement and 2nd within three months of the signing of settlement agreement.

One time opportunity to CNG stations who could not avail the dispensation under GIDC Amendment Act 2018, proposed by the amendment act. The GIDC amendment act 2019 further proposes that consumers who fail to pay 2nd installment will be levied maximum cess rates as provided in second schedule.

Consumers who don’t wish to enter into settlement agreement will be pursued in the respective court of law for full recovery of outstanding amounts.

The finance division supports the proposed amendment in GIDC Act and the draft in this regard has been sent to the Law and Justice division for vetting. After vetting from the Law and Justice division the proposed amendment will be forwarded to Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC).

It is pertinent to mention here that some of the gas customers have collected hundreds of billions of rupees from the gas consumers but they have not deposited the amount in government exchequers as their cases are under litigation in courts.