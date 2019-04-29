Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has so far released Rs 536.6 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion. Under its development program, the government had released an amount of Rs 21.06 billion for federal ministries, whereas Rs 219.757 billion for corporations and Rs 37.6011 billion for special areas, according to data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on Sunday.

Out of these allocations, the government released Rs 208.835 billion for National Highway Authority (NHA) out of its total allocation of Rs185.197 billion.

Under annual development agenda, the government had also released Rs10.921 billion for NTDC and PEPCO for which an amount of Rs 33.365 billion was allocated under PSDP 2018-19.

Similarly, Rs 10.13 billion have been released for Communication Division (other than NHA) as the government had earmarked Rs13.977 billion in its PSDP 2018-19. Railways Division received Rs23.22 billion out of its total allocation of Rs28.06 billion whereas Aviation Division received Rs1.039 billion out of total allocation of Rs3.65 billion.

The government had also released an amount of Rs18.510 billion for various development projects of Higher Education Commission as against the total allocation of Rs 30.961 billion for current fiscal year.

Under PSDP 2018-19, the government had released Rs 26.270 billion for the various projects of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission, whereas the Water Resource division received Rs53.9 billion out of total allocation of Rs78.09 billion.

The government has also released Rs2.773 billion for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount of Rs12.784 billion have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19. While Rs 0.276 billion had released for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority as the government had allocated an amount of Rs 0.285 billion for the different projects of the regulatory authority.

An amount of Rs 4.03 billion has been released for Finance Division out of its total allocations of Rs12.346 billion and Rs 0.7 billion have been released for Climate Change Division out of its total allocations of Rs 0.802 billion for the current fiscal year.

Similarly, an amount of Rs 0.324 billion has been released for Petroleum Division out of its allocations of Rs 0.463 billion, Rs 4.067 billion for Planning, Development and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs 6.860 billion whereas Rs15.596 billion have been released for SUPARCO.

Likewise, the government also released Rs 25.56 billion for States and Frontier Region Division, Rs 7.8 billion for Interior Division, Rs 20.3 million for Human Rights Division, and Rs 491.1 million for National Food Security and Research Division.

The government also released Rs 24.121 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) block and other projects out of its allocations of Rs25.856 billion, and Rs13.48 billion for Gilgit Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its allocations of Rs17.534 billion.