Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the government is taking all possible measures for promotion of higher education in province on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar on Monday, Mahmood Khan directed career counseling of students for their better future.

The officials briefed the meeting that 104 colleges of the province have been given access to digital libraries.

Similarly, about 100 graduates have been awarded scholarships in Chinese universities, they added.

CM Mahmood Khan said that provision of higher education to the people of the province is among top priorities of the government and no compromise will be made in this regard.

He urged the officials of the education department to utilize their all abilities and available resources in best possible way to promote higher education.