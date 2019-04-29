Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has vowed to fulfill the 100,000 manpower quota, recently announced by Qatar, till the end of 2019 in a bid to alleviate unemployment at home.

Previously, as many as 45,000 skilled and semi skilled workforce has been sent to Qatar for prospective job opportunities in construction and other sectors, he shared the figure while reiterating his government’s resolve of creating maximum employment for youth.

Underlining the need to build a skill-set for the country’s workforce, Zulfikar Bukhari said his ministry was deliberating upon various ways to produce skilled manpower, adding that he was in contact with the quarters concerned in Qatar to increase the job quota for Pakistanis.

Zulfikar Bukhari said increased job opportunities in Qatar for Pakistani manpower would pave the way to making the national economy stronger and vibrant.

Highlighting his government efforts on diplomatic front, he said Qatar has established three visa facilitation centres at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi to ensure swift processing of intending emigrants’ visas.

Bukhari said special facilitation Centers were setup for the aspirants, who see Qatar as a prospective foreign job destination, to augment Pakistani manpower abroad, in addition to lessening chances of their exploitation by employers.

He said those centers were aimed at protecting the rights of the workforce, who faced different problems at the hands of employers.

“Such a facility eases the visa getting process for Pakistanis, ensure their safety and legal rights in Qatar, giving a substantial boost to the receipt of remittances through legal means,” the Special Assistant asserted.

Bukhari said Qatar intended to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan, which was evident from the fact that it had selected Pakistan from eight countries for setting up ‘Qatar Visa Center’ to facilitate the aspirant manpower.