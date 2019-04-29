Share:

LAHORE (PR) Greenstar Social Marketing (GSM) in collaboration with the ‘Society of Obstetricians & Gynecologists of Pakistan’ (SOGP) organized a three-day conference, where leading experts shared their insights and experiences on the crucial subject of maternal, neonatal & child health. This annual forum was held from 26th to 28th April 2019, at a local hotel, with the theme; “Healthy Mothers Build Healthy Nations”. GSM is an independent network member of Population Services International. The former President of Royal College of Gynaecology (RCOG) and Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) - Prof Sir Sabaratnum Arulkumaran (Dr. Arul) came to Lahore from the United Kingdom on a special visit to address this conference.