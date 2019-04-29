Share:

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced ‘Allama Iqbal Scholarships’ for as many as 1000 Sri Lankan students to study in the best higher educational institutions of Pakistan.

According to the sources on Monday, the scholarships would be provided under the Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.

The Scholarship offers full tuition fee of the Programme for study in Pakistani universities, accommodation allowance, study allowance, books allowance, and

one-time return air-ticket, sources informed.

Sources further informed that the scholarships were spread over next five years and provided an excellent opportunity for 1000 Sri Lankan students to visit Pakistan and pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degree programs in Engineering Science, Basic and Natural Sciences, and Social Sciences.

The programme aimed to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and a better understanding of cultures and tradition between Sri Lankan and Pakistani students, they added.

The selected candidates will study in top-ranked Pakistani universities, learn about Pakistani society and values, acquire leadership skills, and help educate fellow Pakistani students and community groups about their country and culture, sources said.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships were part of HEC’s internationalization initiative to encourage international students to study in Pakistan. The women candidates were highly encouraged to apply for these scholarships.

The last date for submission of applications is May 15.