ISLAMABAD - Higher Education Commission (HEC) finished day one at 42-1 in 7 overs against Sabir’s Poultry in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II semifinal here at Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Earlier, HEC skipper won the toss and opted to field first. The decision failed to bring desired results, as thanks to Imran Nazir and Irfan Haider, Sabir’s Poultry posted massive 346 all out in 80.5 overs. Imran Nazir slammed 100 off 111 balls with the help of 14 boundaries, while Irfan Haider contributed 65 studded with 9 fours and 1 six. Other key contributors for Sabir’s Poultry were Imran Dogar (59) and Yawar Bashir (38). Bilal Anwar bagged 3 wickets for 75, while Asfand Mehran and Mamoon Riaz took 2 wickets each conceding 67 and 84 runs respectively.

In second semifinal at Diamond Ground, Islamabad, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were in commanding position against Navy, as they posted 436-4 in 69 overs and were enjoying a massive 384-run lead, with 6 wickets still in hand. Sahibzada Farhan was star of the day with 157 while Syed Saad Ali made unbeaten 77, Rohail Nazir 75 and M Nawaz 62. Latif Jonejo bagged 2-96. Earlier, Navy were bundled out for meager 52 in just 15.3 overs with M Ilyas capturing 5-29 and Taj Wali 4-12.