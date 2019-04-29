Share:

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked private Hajj Group Organizers to keep at least five percent of their total Hajj packages at par with government scheme package.

Official sources of the Ministry said that Hajj quota would only be distributed among the HGOs on confirmation of accepting the condition of keeping five percent of their total packages to 456,000 rupees.

The ministry has also updated the monitoring mechanism to regulate private package of Hajj Group Organizers to ensure economy.

The sources said the ministry has launched a short message service to help saving private Hajj pilgrims from fictitious Hajj Group Organizing companies’.

The intending private pilgrim should send the first four digits of that particular HGO’s enrollment number from his mobile phone to 8331 to check its legal status.