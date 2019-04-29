Share:

BECKENHAM - Allrounder Imad Wasim hit a career-best List A score of 117 not out to help ease Pakistan to a comfortable 100-run win over Kent in their opening tour match in blustery Beckenham.

In his 101st List A appearance and facing up to single-digit temperatures, the 30-year-old clattered 13 fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 150 to see the visitors to a commanding 50-over total of 358 for 7. In reply, a makeshift Kent side stumbled to 258 all out to lose with more than five overs remaining with only Alex Blake and Ollie Robinson offering sustained resistance.

Kent lost openers Sean Dickson and Zak Crawley within seven overs, both to Faheem Ashraf. Dickson miscued to mid-on while Crawley edged an expansive drive to the keeper. With nine of his side donning beanie hats to stave off the cold, Yasir Shah, Kent’s overseas professional for 2017, sent down a first-over long-hop that Adam Rouse obliging pulled straight to deep midwicket.

Playing on his home-town ground, Blake formed a useful fourth-wicket stand in tandem with Robinson that added 132 in 17 overs. Blake muscled a season’s first 50 off 31 balls with three fours and as many sixes and was only 11 shy of a century and had six sixes when he skied a return catch to Hasan Ali.

Robinson followed soon after, caught behind off Hasan for 49, then two more woeful half-trackers from Yasir led to the demise of Shane Snater and James Harris with consecutive deliveries as the Kent tail capitulated.

Due to their lengthy injury list Kent had been granted ECB permission to field loan players Harris, the Middlesex seamer, and Essex paceman, Snater. Kent also gave a first-team debut to teenage academy graduate, Jordan Cox. Batting first after winning the toss Pakistan’s opening pair of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq made up for a five-minute rain delay by cantering to a 50 stand in only 6.4 overs.

Imam was gifted a life with his score on 21 when keeper Rouse, Kent’s acting captain, downed a diving, leg-side chance off the bowling of Fred Klaassen as the batsman aimed to glance. At the other end, Fakhar posted a chanceless fifty from 39 balls with six fours and a six but, after another rain interruption, Imam went after edging an attempted cut against Snater to Rouse, stood up to the stumps.

Left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum made good use of the wind to strike with only his fifth delivery from the Beckenham End. Drifting the ball in from outside off stump, he bowled Babar Azam off his pads to make it 123 for 2. Qayyum removed Fakhar for 76 when, in attempting a reverse sweep, he was well caught overhead at short third man by Snater, then touring captain Sarfaraz Ahmed departed for 10 when he chipped a dipping delivery into the hands of mid-off.

Shoaib Malik followed suit in Qayyum’s next over when the 25-year-old spinner pitched one on middle stump to beat the defensive prod and hit the top of off stump. Haris Sohail and Imad restored Pakistan’s superiority thereafter with a sixth-wicket stand worth 139 in 19 overs. Haris reached his fifty from 51 balls with three fours and a six, while Imad passed the milestone at a run-a-ball with five fours and a six as Qayyum finished with 4 for 45 - his best in List A cricket in England.

Kent then gifted Haris a further chance on 72 when Robinson downed a skier at deep cover off Snater, but Haris went three runs later after clipping a drive to long-on. Klaassen got a deserved late scalp having Faheem caught in the deep by Cox off a sliced drive, leaving Imad to plough on to a 73-ball century with 11 fours and three sixes that set the hosts a mammoth pursuit at a run-rate of 7.18 an over - a chase that proved well beyond them

Scorecard

PAKISTAN:

Imam-ul-Haq c Rouse b Snater 39

Fakhar Zaman c Snater b Qayyum 76

Babar Azam b Qayyum 9

Haris Sohail c Crawley b Harris 75

Sarfaraz Ahmed c Klaassen b Qayyum 10

Shoaib Malik b Qayyum 4

Imad Wasim not out 117

Faheem Ashraf c Cox b Klaassen 17

Hasan Ali not out 0

EXTRAS: (b4, w7) 11

TOTAL: (7 wkts; 50 overs) 358

FOW: 1-92, 2-123, 3-138, 4-152, 5-164, 6-303, 7-352

BOWLING: J Harris 10-0-87-1, F Klaassen 10-0-86-1, S Snater 10-0-68-1, A Riley 7-0-49-0, Imran Qayyum 10-0-45-4, A Blake 3-0-19-0

KENT:

Z Crawley c Sarfaraz b Faheem 7

S Dickson c Shoaib b Faheem 2

O Robinson c Sarfaraz b Hasan 49

A Rouse c sub b Yasir 20

A Blake c & b Hasan 89

J Cox c Sarfaraz b Imad Wasim 21

S Snater c Imam b Yasir 12

J Harris c Fakhar b Yasir 0

Imran Qayyum not out 26

A Riley st Sarfaraz b Fakhar 10

F Klaassen c Babar b Fakhar 10

EXTRAS: (lb1, w11) 12

TOTAL: (all out, 44.1 overs) 258

FOW: 1-9, 2-10, 3-44, 4-176, 5-184, 6-211, 7-211, 8-217, 9-231, 10-258

BOWLING: Faheem Ashraf 5-1-16-2, Shaheen Afridi 7-3-20-0, Hasan Ali 7-0-35-2, Imad Wasim 8-0-39-1, Yasir Shah 10-0-90-3, Shoaib Malik 5-0-37-0, Fakhar Zaman 2.1-0-20-2

TOSS: Pakistan

UMPIRES: Mark Newell, Neil Bainton