President Dr Arif Alvi said that NAB has a pivotal role in the elimination of corruption from the country.

He added that indiscriminate accountability is need of the hour in order to discourage the corrupt elements.

The President said this while talking to Chairman NAB, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.

Chairman NAB also presented Annual Report-2018 of his organization to the President. The President stated that corruption has been a lifelong concern for him, as this menace has destroyed both the institutions and economy of the country.

He emphasized that it is of utmost importance to root out corruption in order to ensure progress and development in the country.

He underscored that the Government's mission is to make Pakistan a corruption free country in which NAB has to play an important role.

Expressing his satisfaction over the performance of NAB, he said that NAB is an independent institution and trust of the people on it will be further strengthened by its performance.