Interior Minister Ijaz Shah has said the government is committed to curb crimes in order to ensure protection of lives and properties of the people.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he said difficult decisions are being taken for the welfare of the people and the country. He said that any issue can be addressed with the good intent.

The Interior Minister said that law and order is a devolved subject under the 18th amendment.

On the occasion, Ijaz Shah also appreciated the performance of Islamabad police.