ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah will visit Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad on April 29 (Monday)) at 9 am.

According to Islamabad police spokesperson, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar reviewed the full dress rehearsal in this regard on Sunday which was also participated by commandos of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF).

The CTF’s personnel made a demo as how to lock or open weapons following which a smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad presented guard of honour to the IGP during his visit to Martyrs’ Monument. He also laid floral wreath there.

IGP reviewed all the arrangements and directed DIG (Headquarters) for further improvement in it. He along with other police officials also visited various wings of Police Training School including information technology section.

DSP PTS Tahir Mehmud Khan briefed the IGP about various ongoing courses in the school.