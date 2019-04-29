Share:

US - In the aftermath of a second U.S. synagogue shooting in six months, Jewish leaders around the world urged a “wake-up call” on the threat of anti-Semitism.

On the last day of Passover Saturday, a gunman walked into the Chabad of Poway Synagogue near San Diego and opened fire, leaving one woman dead and three others injured.

The attack came exactly six months after a man fatally shot 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh — in the deadliest attack against Jews in American history. The suspect in that attack, who has been indicted on a slew of hate crime charges, had a history of posting anti-Semitic messages online.