The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a heatwave that is expected to hit Karachi from May 1 to 3.

According to the weather body, maximum daytime temperatures will hover between 40-42°C during these three days, as the sea breeze halts and the increased humidity pushes the mercury upward.

“Winds flow will be from North/Northwest during daytime. Authorities and all stakeholders are requested to take precautionary measures and keep themselves abreast for update from Met Office,” it said in a statement.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country over the past 24 hours. The highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Moenjodaro, Chhor, R.Y. Khan, Rohri, Mithi & Larkana (44°C).