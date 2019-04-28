Share:

NEWYORK -A man has been arrested and charged after a $16,000 sculpture was taken from an art gallery near Central Park in New York City, according to a news release from police.

Zoltan Genc, 61, allegedly entered Galeries Bartoux near Central Park on Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., according to the New York Police Department. Surveillance footage provided by the NYPD shows a man carrying the sculpture from somewhere out of camera range and walking out the door.

The sculpture, by French artist Fred Allard, is a representation of a traditional shopping basket made of gold chain and filled with silver bottles. The basket is encased in a larger, see-through bag sculpture.

A photo of the $16,000 sculpture by French artist Fred Allard stolen from Galeries Bartoux on Thursday. Genc has been charged with theft, according to the news release.

Allard’s biography on the Galeries Bartoux website calls his art an “allegoric interpretation of a perpetual search for balance between container and content, between surface and depth, between external and internal appearance.”