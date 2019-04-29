Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government will take every possible step to resolve problems being faced by the journalists.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists in Islamabad on Monday, she said being an important pillar of the state, media should play its role for promotion of democracy and democratic norms.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said previous rulers damaged the national economy by adopting wrong policies and all segments of the society including journaist community have been affected. She said the interim wage board is being introduced soon.