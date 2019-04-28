Share:

Brazil -A Brazilian model has died after falling sick and collapsing on the catwalk during Sao Paulo’s Fashion Week. Tales Soares, 26, was taken ill during a parade for the fashion brand Ocksa in Brazil on Saturday, according to organisers.

The model was attended to by paramedics in front of horrified onlookers and was rushed to hospital where he was was pronounced dead.

Guests at the event had initially thought the fall was part of the model’s act before medical staff rushed onto the stage to tend to Mr Soares.

Following the model’s death, footage began to emerge on social media of Mr Soares collapsing shortly after making a swift turn on the runway.

During the clip, Mr Soares was seen walking down the runway in front of hundreds of spectators before turning around as he approached the top of the catwalk.

As he turned, the model appeared to stagger and soon fell face first onto the runway.

According to the Brazilian newspaper Folha Press, Mr Soares reportedly tripped on his shoelace before he fell.

It was also reported that the fashion model soon began to foam at the mouth after his fall.

A photo in the newspaper also showed the model lying face down on the catwalk while paramedics attended to him.

A statement by Sao Paulo Fashion Week organisers read: ‘SPFW has just received the news of the death of model Tales Soares, who suddenly took ill during the Ocksa show.’

On Instagram the organisers of the city’s Fashion Week posted a picture of the young model with the message: ‘Que Deus o receba de braços abertos! A vida é definitivamente uma passarela, é só estamos de passagem! Muito triste!’

The message translated in English reads: ‘May God welcome you with open arms! Life is definitely a catwalk, we’re just passing through! Very sad!’

Fashion brand Ocksa said on Instagram that its entire team was ‘shocked’ by the death of Soares, who was signed to Base MGT modelling agency.

The statement did not provide more details and it is yet to be confirmed how the model died.