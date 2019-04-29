Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar says recovery of one billion dollars transferred from Pakistan to other countries through money laundering, is in progress.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a total of almost eleven billion dollars have been transferred from Pakistan to foreign countries through money laundering during previous regimes.

Shahzad Akbar said MoUs have been signed with different countries which would pave the way for recovering the looted national wealth.