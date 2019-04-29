Share:

LAHORE (PR) MQ High School in Model Town Lahore celebrated Earth Day the other day. During the whole week, the school encouraged students to plant more trees in their surroundings, to save water , save electricity and they also learnt different ways to recycle daily usable things. Students of different ages participated in the activities. They made different projects, speeches were held, posters were made. Children enjoyed a lot and also learnt to play active and positive role in the society.