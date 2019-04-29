Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday his disappointment that work on dualization of Indus Highway is going on at snail’s pace although the provincial government has already paid 50 percent of estimated cost of the project to the federal government.

Murad Ali Shah was talking with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who called on him along with three senators - Ahmed Khan Baloch and Khuda Babar and Mirza Muhammad Afridi here at CM’s House on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Senate chairman informed the chief minister that through media, he has been learning about growing road accidents on Indus Highway, which are claiming precious lives on daily almost daily basis.

To which, the chief minister informed that with his personnel efforts, the project of dualisation of Indus Highway from Jamshoro to Sehwan, about 108 km, was approved at Rs14 billion in 2017. The then federal government through the National Highway Authority (NHA) launched the project after the provincial government had shared Rs7 billion as 50 percent of its total cost. “We have already released Rs7 billion in April 2017 to start the project but the pace of work on the road is disappointing,” the CM regretted and added as a matter of fact, the project was scheduled to be completed within 18 month.

Mr Shah revealed that he had offered to the federal government to give the total money of the project cost to the provincial government and [Sindh government] would complete the project on war footings. He recalled that recently, Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed had assured him that work on the project would be accelerated but still the result is not encouraging.

Discussing the Nai Gaj, the chief minister said that it was originally a Rs48 billion project lunched by the federal government but due to delay in its completion, the cost has increased to Rs60 billion. “We have already requested the federal government to complete it so that its purpose of irrigating the lands in the area can be achieved,” he told the chairman.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that he would take up grievances of the provincial government with the Senate committee and would get these projects completed.

The Senate chairman also greeted the chief minister on launching of first ever indigenous, Thar coal power project. Upon which, the chief minister invited him and his senators to visit Thar and see the efforts of the provincial government.

The chairman accepted the invitation and said he would lead a delegation of the senators from other provinces and visit Thar by road. The chief minister that if he would visit by road he would and his delegation would enjoy the travel. ‘We have constructed excellent road from Karachi to Thatta and then to Badin and up to Thar road is of best quality,” the CM claimed and added the provincial government has constructed two bridges on River Indus in Thatta and Sujawal districts, roads, airport in Islamkot and have connected Thar with internal roads. “Now, Thar gives a look of a well-developed district,” he said.