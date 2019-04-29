Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Sunday said the National Action Plan (NAP) would be fully implemented to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he urged the opposition to come into the parliament for implementation of NAP, adding the incumbent government was ready to sit together with the opposition on national issues.

The opposition could not blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan who was effectively working for the development and prosperity of the country, he added.

He said the main objective of the opposition was to avoid accountability but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not make any compromise over corruption and accountability process.