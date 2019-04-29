Share:

ISLAMABAD : In line with the government of Pakistan’s vision of ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’, Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) conducted tree plantation and beach cleaning activity at Manora Island in Karachi.

On the occasion, Commodore Vaqar Muhammad, who was the chief guest, in his address highlighted the adverse effects of climate change caused by pollution and underscored the importance of clean and green environment in mitigating harmful effects.

While highlighting Pakistan Navy’s efforts regarding protection of coastal as well as marine ecosystems in the country, he lauded the DOW University of Health Sciences for joining hands with Pakistan Navy in this noble cause.

He said that the activity is being conducted with the expectation that it would help in educating the masses about the importance of trees in our ecosystem and creating awareness about clean beaches. He inaugurated the activity by planting a sapling.

During the activity, the participants planted more than 1500 different types of plants.

Later, they collected garbage and used plastic articles/ trash from the beach.

Pakistan Navy, besides its role of safeguarding maritime frontiers, pledges its full support in environmental sustainability and conducts beach cleaning and tree plantation campaigns ranging from Margalla Hills in the North to the coastline in the South, on a regular basis. Today’s beach cleaning and tree plantation activity is a continuation of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve for making the country’s landscape teeming with green cover and oceans shimmering with clean blue waters, said a press release issued here after the event. A large number of Pakistan Navy officers, men along with faculty members and students of Dow University of Health Sciences participated in the campaign.