Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information Samsam Bokhari on Sunday said that if Mian Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment, his departure would give rise to many questions.

“Unlike Parvez Musharraf and Ishaq Dar, Mian Nawaz Sharif is a convict and undergoing imprisonment. If he proceeds abroad, it would give rise to questions”, he said in a statement on Sunday.

Minister said that medical treatment was not the real issue for the PML-N leader as he just wanted to go to London. Samsam asked the PML-N leader to think what he would do if the court rejected his appeal to leave the country.

He, however, said that government would accept the court decision in Nawaz Sharif’s case. “Both the government and the opposition should respect court decisions”, he added.

Sumsam also dismissed reports of alleged differences within the PTI, saying that it was a united political force under the leadership of Imran Khan and shall remain so in future also.

Rejecting the rumors of change of government in the centre and the Punjab, the minister termed it a figment of imagination by the opposition parties. “Mian Nawaz Sharif is known for his ‘Changa Manga’ politics, but this time, nothing of the sort will happen”, he said,

The provincial minister further said that Nawaz Sharif should think what to do if verdict comes against him.

He asserted that it would be better if court asks Nawaz Sharif to surrender adding that Ishaq Dar was not convicted at the time of his departure from country but if Nawaz goes there would be a question mark.

Bokhari continued that treatment was not a problem but he only wanted to go to London. He said government would surrender before the court decision, recommending that opposition should also give respect to the courts.