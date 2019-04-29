Share:

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Monday said that he has no information about the return of former President Pervez Musharraf.

“I have read about his arrival only in newspaper”, he said.

Federal Interior Minister visited police headquarters, where he was presented a guard of honor. In addition to the Interior Minister (IG) Islamabad, Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan and senior officers of the police were also present.

Addressing to media, Ijaz Shah said that he will visit all the institutions. “Police department is the most suppressed institution so instead of criticizing them, their sacrifices should also be presented in front of everyone”, he said

He asserted that country is facing security and economic challenges. Government has pure intentions so it will overcome difficulties soon. “Difficult decisions are being taken for the welfare of the people and country.”

In response to a question, he said that I have no role regarding negotiations with the Afghan groups. It is the issue of the Foreign Ministry so ask only them.

Ijaz Shah said that he knows nothing about former President’s news of coming to Pakistan.

Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, was appointed as minister of the interior recently amid a major reshuffle in federal cabinet.

Earlier, Shah remained an aide of former president Pervez Musharraf and served as director general of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) from 2004 to 2008.