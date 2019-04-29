Share:

KANDHKOT - Power outages, coupled with an acute shortage of water, have been testing the patience of people in Kandhkot and surrounding areas.

Power consumers protested against the prolonged power loadshedding, saying that people of various areas such as Malik Mohallah, Bhutta Street, Eidgah and Guniya Mohallah had been facing severe hardships owing to power outages. They said there was no water in their homes, and their lives had been badly disturbed.

They claimed to have submitted several complaints to the SEPCO authorities but to no avail. They demanded that authorities concerned take notice of the situation; otherwise, they would be forced to widen their protest.