Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has launched ‘Call Sarzameen App’ for swift redressal of the issues of Pakistani expatriates and their families after the complete success of its pilot project.

The Application’s web portal was introduced in November last year on trial basis which received around 531 complaints, out of which, 361 had been resolved while 96 were in the process, special assistant to prime minister on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development told.

He said the app was developed by the overseas ministry in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board (NITB) to introduce e-governance in his ministry and provide the Pakistani Diaspora instant relief by solving their issues swiftly.

Zulfikar Bukhari said he would monitor the complaints himself, in addition to the Prime Minister Office, adding that “this is our valuable asset and we would work day and night for their betterment.”

“The developed countries have switched to paperless culture and we have to embrace the modern technologies to bring real change in the prevailing system,” he remarked.

He urged overseas Pakistanis to download the ‘Call Sarzameen’ and allow their country to serve them in a better and efficient way.

Zulfi Bukhari said the initiative would also help the ministry’s 19 Community Welfare Attaches (CWAs), debuted in various countries, to connect with the expatriates and aware of their grievances as well.

Meanwhile, Overseas Ministry on its Twitter account stated that “Solution to every problem starts with understanding it and Call Sarzameen is one-window solution tailored to listen and address issues faced by overseas Pakistanis to respective authorities.”