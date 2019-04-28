Share:

LAHORE- Pakistan rugby team was off to flying start in the Asia Rugby Championship 2019 Div-III as they thumped Uzbekistan by 44-13 in the opening match played here at Pakistan Rugby Academy on Sunday.

From Pakistan, outstanding rugby skills and techniques were witnessed from Ali Shahid, Daud Gill, Ahmad Waseem, Ali Khan and Muhammad Nasir, who also scored one try each. Kashif Khawaja also played key role in his team’s triumph as he managed a good number of conversions for Pakistan team, which won the match with a big margin.

Pakistan rugby captain Kashif Khawaja has said that he is very excited with the victory at the home soil. “Uzbekistan team is a strong rugby side but we prepared really well for the big event, which is being played at home soil after a long time.

“Hosting international rugby is a great step towards promotion of this game in the country and for this, PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, President Arif Saeed and the entire team management deserve full credit. Hopefully, we will play better in the next match and try to clean-sweep Uzbekistan, as it will help us qualify for the Asia Rugby Division-II,” Kashif concluded.