Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan U16 will open their tour of Bangladesh on Monday when they will take on the hosts in a three-day fixture in Fatullah.

Pakistan are captained by top-order batsman Umer Eman, who was the leading run-getter in the 50-over series against Australia earlier this year. Kashif Ali is the vice-captain and was another star performer in the series.

Other prominent performers who shone against Australia include year-nine student Ahmad Khan, who was the pick of Pakistan bowlers with 13 wickets, and left-arm chinaman bowler Faisal Akram from Multan, also a year-nine student, who took 10 wickets in the UAE.

However, all eyes will be on Multan’s opener Mohammad Shehzad who had hit two centuries (104 and 107 not out) in the three-day practice match at the Gaddafi Stadium. Shehzad had played in just two 50-over matches against Australia, but his most impressive performance came in the one-off T20 when he scored an unbeaten 73 to help Pakistan achieve the 154-run target on the final ball of the match with six wickets remaining.

On Sunday, the two captains – Bangladesh’s Rihad Khan and Umer Eman of Pakistan - attended the trophy unveiling ceremony with Umer hoping to play a competitive series.

“This is going to be an exciting and tough series, which will tremendously help players from either side. At this level, the more we will play stiffer oppositions, the quicker we will learn and improve. This is just a start to our careers and the first step on a long road,” Umer said.

He added: “We have prepared well for the upcoming matches and it is now a matter of translating those training sessions into performances. We have the capability and the players to perform strongly, and we look forward to exciting times on the Bangladesh tour.

“These are priceless opportunities and we are committed to making most of these. The players are motivated and geared up, and I am confident we’ll give a good account of ourselves on this tour.”

Bangladesh have named top-order batsman Rihad Khan as their captain, while all-rounder Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi is his deputy.

SQUADS: PAKISTAN: Umer Eman (captain), Kashif Ali (vice-captain), Ahmad Khan, Ali Asfand, Aliyan Mehmood, Amir Hassan, Aseer Mughal, Faisal Akram, Farhad Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Waqas, Rizwan Mehmood, Sameer Saqib and Zubair Shinwari (wicketkeeper).

BANGLADESH: Rihad Khan (captain), Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi (vice-captain), Mofizul Islam Robin, Sazzad Hossain Miraz, Sakib Shahriar, Rafsan Jani, Shohagh Ali, Aich Mollah, Azizul Haque Rony, Tanvir Alam Ayon, Samsul Islam Epon, Maksudur Rahman, Ashiqur Rahman, Shahriar Alam Mahim and Mushfiq Hasan.