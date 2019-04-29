Share:

LAHORE (PR) Panther Tyres Ltd has introduced country’s first Earth Mover Tyres Marshal & Alpha. Launching ceremony of Earth Mover Tyres Marshal & Alpha was held at Panther House, Lahore. Chief guest of the ceremony, Chairman Panther Tyres Ltd. Mian Iftikhar Ahmed, while addressing the media and other adignitaries in the launching ceremony, highlighted the features stating that Earth Mover Tyres Marshal & Alpha are specifically designed for mining and construction industry and these tyres are being introduced for the first time in Pakistan. He added that these tyres were earlier imported in the country but Panther has taken the initiative and now Pakistan would earn valuable foreign exchange by exporting these tyres to other countries.