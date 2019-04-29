Share:

LAHORE : Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi visited the residence of Federal Secretary Finance Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and Advocate General Punjab Sardar Ahmed Jamal Sukhera here on Sunday and offered fateha for the departed soul of their father Sardar Aslam Sukhera. They prayed for solace and patience for the bereaved family. Ch Parvez Elahi said: “We share your family’s grief”.

Meanwhile, Qul ceremony for the late Sardar Muhammad Aslam Sukhera, father of Federal Commerce Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera and Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Jamal Sukhera, was held at the Punjab University Sports Ground on Sunday.

Special prayers were offered for the departed soul.

Politicians, former bureaucrats, socio-political personalities and a large number of people attended the Rasm-e-Qul.