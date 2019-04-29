Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded his four-day official visit to China.

During his stay, the Prime Minister attended the 2nd Belt and Road Forum and the opening ceremony of International Horticulture Exhibition in Beijing.

Prime Minister accompanied by his delegation also held talks with the top Chinese leadership. During these meetings, both the sides reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations including the CPEC. They reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in all dimensions.