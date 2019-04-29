Share:

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Bhatti’s attack on Hafizabad’s City Police Station. The PML-N leader said is the naya (new) Pakistan all about attacking police stations, and expressed concerns about the common people when the security officials are not safe themselves.

“Imran Khan used to attack parliament in old Pakistan, and PTI Members National Assembly (MNAs) are attacking police stations in new Pakistan,” she commented.

She further added that Imran Khan used to abuse political opponents and police officials from container, and his party leaders are doing the same by storming into the police stations.