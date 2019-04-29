Share:

A condolence reference was held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts to offer Fateha for the departed soul of Music Stalwart, Late Ustad Shaukat Manzoor, who breathed his last on 27th of the current month at Rawalpindi.

Paying tribute to late veteran music maestro, the Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said that late Ustad Shaukat Manzoor was well at home in rendering all forms of our traditional music with equal ease and dexterity.

His meritorious services rendered in the field of music will be remembered for which he rightly deserves state level recognition. PNCA is going to recommend him for the grant of civil award. The reference ended with offering Fateha for the departed soul of late ustad.