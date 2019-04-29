Share:

KANDHKOT - Ghotki police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three proclaimed offenders during operations in different parts of the district.

Addressing a press conference, Ghotki police chief Dr Farrukh Lanjar said that the operations were conducted on tip-offs. During these operations, the police apprehended a proclaimed offender identified as Naseer Ahmed, son of Ghulam Nabi Chachar, from Adilpur.

He said that he was wanted by police in more than 12 cases of heinous crime such as murder and dacoity. He added that during snap-checking in the limits of Rounti police, another proclaimed offender named Riaz Ahmed, son of Nek Muhammad, was caught; and he was wanted in several cases of kidnapping and robbery. Khambra police also arrested a proclaimed offender named Arzi, son of Mehran Dashti. He stated: “I am proud of my team members who have been playing a vital role in maintaining law and order.”