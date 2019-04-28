Share:

ISLAMABAD -Police have unearthed a distillery in sector F-10/4 which led to recovery of a huge quantity of wine and beer, the police said.

On a tip off, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed assigned the task to SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa to conduct a raid and arrest those involved in bootlegging activities. A team constituted under supervision of DSP Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan conducted raid at a house in sector F-10/4 in the limits of Shalimar police station. The police team recovered 38 wine bottles, 400 cans of beer and also nabbed two bootleggers later identified as Sajjad and Imran. Further raids are being conducted to arrest their other accomplices, according to the police.

Moreover, another police team recovered 55 wine bottles, from an accused Yaseen during checking of his car. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed appreciated performance of the raiding team and directed the police officials for further effective measures against those involved anti-social activities.