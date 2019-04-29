Share:

PESHAWAR (Our Staff Reporter): Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced to approach the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over alleged corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter President Humayun Khan made this announcement while talking to media persons here on Sunday. Flanked by PPP Senator Robina Khalid and former Speaker of National Assembly Faisal Karim Kundi, he said the PPP will stage rallies on the International Labour Day (May 1) to express solidarity with the working class and against the unprecedented price hike in the country.